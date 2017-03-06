Tenney sends letter to chairman of Foxconn Technology Group

Tenney Urges Foxconn to consider expanding manufacturing facilities in Utica

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R—NY) sent a letter to Chairman Terry Gou of Foxconn Technology Group, urging him to explore the possibility of expanding his company’s manufacturing operations to the city of Utica. Founded in 1974, Foxconn has grown to become the largest contract electronics manufacturer in the world.

In the letter, Tenney detailed Utica’s rich manufacturing history, accessibility and modernized infrastructure. Tenney also mentioned the community’s existing skilled workforce as well as the ability to develop a uniquely tailored workforce by partnering with the 26 local universities, colleges and technical schools in the surrounding region:

“The City of Utica has an abundance of wide-ranging resources and the necessary infrastructure critical to supporting the success and longevity of a manufacturing firm. Utica also has a premier greenfield site ready for immediate development. More than $40 million has been invested by both state and local agencies to ensure that this site is capable of sustaining a large manufacturing facility, like Foxconn.

“Our community has an existing skilled workforce due to the large number of manufacturing facilities that have called Utica home. Also located in the surrounding region, are 26 universities, colleges and technical schools that offer engineering and technician training programs to meet the needs of high-tech manufacturing industries. These institutions are committed to seeing both their students and our community succeed. Therefore, Foxconn has the unique potential to partner with these local institutions to develop programs that will cultivate and sustain a well-trained workforce to fit their needs.

“I urge Foxconn to consider the City of Utica for their expansion needs, and I invite Chairman Terry Gou to visit the City of Utica to view all that our great community has to offer.”

To view the letter, click here: tenney.house.gov/media/press-releases/congresswoman-claudia-tenney-sends-letter-chairman-foxconn-technology-group.

