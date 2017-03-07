Demo inducted into Sigma Beta Delta International Honor Society

Brian Demo of Cazenovia was one of 18 students inducted into the Elmira College Chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the International Society for Business, Management, and Administration, during an induction ceremony on February 28.

Sigma Beta Delta, founded in 1994, requires business students rank in the top 20 percent of their class to be eligible for membership. The Elmira College chapter of Sigma Beta Delta was founded in 1998.

Today, there are more than seventy active Gamma Sigma Epsilon chapters throughout the United States. The society is governed by a national executive council of elected officers and meets in biennial conventions for the purpose of governance, fellowship, and scientific exchange.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

