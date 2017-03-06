Stirpe: Assembly passes legislation to protect homeowners’ tax relief

“It was clear the STAR program needed to be fixed. So the Assembly took action and passed legislation to reverse the changes made to the program last year. The legislation switches the STAR program back to its original intent so that all eligible homeowners receive a direct reduction in their school tax bill, providing them with upfront tax relief (A.5969).

“This legislative measure is a necessary step in the right direction in addressing New York’s already high tax burden on middle-class families. I look forward to the Senate’s action on this legislation to assure all eligible homeowners get the property tax relief they deserve.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

