Local students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at Le Moyne College

The following local students were named to Le Moyne College’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List:

  • Nicolle Ablan of Kirkville
  • Rachel Ablan of Kirkville
  • Philip Allen of Syracuse
  • Aryanna Armstrong of Manlius
  • Ashley Atkins of Manlius
  • Emily Beck of Manlius
  • Nicholas Bednarz of Syracuse
  • Jordan Bourgeois of Bridgeport
  • Carl Butch of Manlius
  • Michelle Capeling of Bridgeport
  • Kailee Catalano of Oneida
  • Sandy Chen of Oneida
  • Peter Ciaralli of Oneida
  • Alyssa Crane of Chittenango
  • Jeanette Cudney of Cazenovia
  • Marisa Duval of Manlius
  • Amber Ford of Oriskany Falls
  • Melanie Fortin of Manlius
  • Sean Garbry of Oneida
  • Mathew Gavula of Cazenovia
  • Shawna Gelfuso of Waterville
  • Mark Gillmeister of Oneida
  • Alanna Glidden of Canastota
  • Julianna Grover of Chittenango
  • Kelleigh Gustafson of Manlius
  • Sebaah Hamad of Manlius
  • Erin Haube of Cazenovia
  • Jennifer Hefti of Manlius
  • Nusreta Ibrahimovic of Manlius
  • Kiersten Kennedy of Manlius
  • Noelle Killius of Bridgeport
  • Athena Klein of Syracuse
  • Dori Klein of Syracuse
  • Amy Lathrop of Syracuse
  • Dylan Letcher of Manlius
  • Grace Lowry of Eaton
  • Lindsay Marshall of Cazenovia
  • Abbie McEntee of Cazenovia
  • Colton Mennig of Morrisville
  • Brandon Miller of Kirkville
  • Arianna Montefusco of Canastota
  • John Murray of Chittenango
  • Joseph Murray of Chittenango
  • Aimin Naeem of Manlius
  • Sarah Ng of Canastota
  • Robin Ormsby of Cazenovia
  • Austin Perry of Bridgeport
  • Brett Peterson of Syracuse
  • Adam Phipps-Swanson of Manlius
  • Tiffany Rawson of Oneida
  • Melanie Rose of Oneida
  • Gabriella Rufo of Manlius
  • Rachel Scalzetti of Manlius
  • Brooke Scribner of Oneida
  • Karina Silyuk of Syracuse
  • Alexa Skibitski of Oneida
  • Oksana Sokolik of Syracuse
  • Tyler Sternberg of Chittenango
  • Evan Sullivan of Canastota
  • Rachael Timmins of Canastota
  • Jonah Vogt of Manlius
  • Mya Walters of Cazenovia
