Local students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at Le Moyne College

The following local students were named to Le Moyne College’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List:
- Nicolle Ablan of Kirkville
- Rachel Ablan of Kirkville
- Philip Allen of Syracuse
- Aryanna Armstrong of Manlius
- Ashley Atkins of Manlius
- Emily Beck of Manlius
- Nicholas Bednarz of Syracuse
- Jordan Bourgeois of Bridgeport
- Carl Butch of Manlius
- Michelle Capeling of Bridgeport
- Kailee Catalano of Oneida
- Sandy Chen of Oneida
- Peter Ciaralli of Oneida
- Alyssa Crane of Chittenango
- Jeanette Cudney of Cazenovia
- Marisa Duval of Manlius
- Amber Ford of Oriskany Falls
- Melanie Fortin of Manlius
- Sean Garbry of Oneida
- Mathew Gavula of Cazenovia
- Shawna Gelfuso of Waterville
- Mark Gillmeister of Oneida
- Alanna Glidden of Canastota
- Julianna Grover of Chittenango
- Kelleigh Gustafson of Manlius
- Sebaah Hamad of Manlius
- Erin Haube of Cazenovia
- Jennifer Hefti of Manlius
- Nusreta Ibrahimovic of Manlius
- Kiersten Kennedy of Manlius
- Noelle Killius of Bridgeport
- Athena Klein of Syracuse
- Dori Klein of Syracuse
- Amy Lathrop of Syracuse
- Dylan Letcher of Manlius
- Grace Lowry of Eaton
- Lindsay Marshall of Cazenovia
- Abbie McEntee of Cazenovia
- Colton Mennig of Morrisville
- Brandon Miller of Kirkville
- Arianna Montefusco of Canastota
- John Murray of Chittenango
- Joseph Murray of Chittenango
- Aimin Naeem of Manlius
- Sarah Ng of Canastota
- Robin Ormsby of Cazenovia
- Austin Perry of Bridgeport
- Brett Peterson of Syracuse
- Adam Phipps-Swanson of Manlius
- Tiffany Rawson of Oneida
- Melanie Rose of Oneida
- Gabriella Rufo of Manlius
- Rachel Scalzetti of Manlius
- Brooke Scribner of Oneida
- Karina Silyuk of Syracuse
- Alexa Skibitski of Oneida
- Oksana Sokolik of Syracuse
- Tyler Sternberg of Chittenango
- Evan Sullivan of Canastota
- Rachael Timmins of Canastota
- Jonah Vogt of Manlius
- Mya Walters of Cazenovia
Leave a Reply