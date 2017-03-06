Advertise With Us

Scherz announces eighth annual scholarship for volunteer community service Stirpe: Assembly passes legislation to protect homeowners’ tax relief » Local students named to fall 2016 dean’s list at Le Moyne College The following local students were named to Le Moyne College’s Fall 2016 Dean’s List: Nicolle Ablan of Kirkville

Rachel Ablan of Kirkville

Philip Allen of Syracuse

Aryanna Armstrong of Manlius

Ashley Atkins of Manlius

Emily Beck of Manlius

Nicholas Bednarz of Syracuse

Jordan Bourgeois of Bridgeport

Carl Butch of Manlius

Michelle Capeling of Bridgeport

Kailee Catalano of Oneida

Sandy Chen of Oneida

Peter Ciaralli of Oneida

Alyssa Crane of Chittenango

Jeanette Cudney of Cazenovia

Marisa Duval of Manlius

Amber Ford of Oriskany Falls

Melanie Fortin of Manlius

Sean Garbry of Oneida

Mathew Gavula of Cazenovia

Shawna Gelfuso of Waterville

Mark Gillmeister of Oneida

Alanna Glidden of Canastota

Julianna Grover of Chittenango

Kelleigh Gustafson of Manlius

Sebaah Hamad of Manlius

Erin Haube of Cazenovia

Jennifer Hefti of Manlius

Nusreta Ibrahimovic of Manlius

Kiersten Kennedy of Manlius

Noelle Killius of Bridgeport

Athena Klein of Syracuse

Dori Klein of Syracuse

Amy Lathrop of Syracuse

Dylan Letcher of Manlius

Grace Lowry of Eaton

Lindsay Marshall of Cazenovia

Abbie McEntee of Cazenovia

Colton Mennig of Morrisville

Brandon Miller of Kirkville

Arianna Montefusco of Canastota

John Murray of Chittenango

Joseph Murray of Chittenango

Aimin Naeem of Manlius

Sarah Ng of Canastota

Robin Ormsby of Cazenovia

Austin Perry of Bridgeport

Brett Peterson of Syracuse

Adam Phipps-Swanson of Manlius

Tiffany Rawson of Oneida

Melanie Rose of Oneida

Gabriella Rufo of Manlius

Rachel Scalzetti of Manlius

Brooke Scribner of Oneida

Karina Silyuk of Syracuse

Alexa Skibitski of Oneida

Oksana Sokolik of Syracuse

Tyler Sternberg of Chittenango

Evan Sullivan of Canastota

Rachael Timmins of Canastota

Jonah Vogt of Manlius

Mya Walters of Cazenovia Share this: Email

