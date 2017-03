Becker graduates summa cum laude

Jonathan C. Becker of Canastota graduated summa cum laude in December 2016 with a bachelor of science degree from LeMoyne College with a triple major in business analytics, marketing and information systems management.

He achieved dean’s list recognition every semester while at LeMoyne. He has accepted a position with DOT Foods, Liverpool, as operations manager trainee.

Becker is a 2013 graduate of Chittenango High School. He is the son of John M. and Antoinette Becker.

