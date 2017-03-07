Three charged with drug possession following traffic stop in Syracuse

Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Spencer Street in the City of Syracuse

On Feb. 24, 2017, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Troopers stopped a vehicle on Spencer Street in the City of Syracuse for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle stated his license was suspended and that he no other identification on his person. As he exited the vehicle so Troopers could attempt to confirm his identity, they observed a plastic bag containing a large quantity of powdered MDMA. Further investigation revealed more bags containing MDMA, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle and in the possession of the occupants.

The driver, identified as Raymond E. Olavarria, age 20, from Belden Avenue in Syracuse, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class “B” felony. Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd degree, a misdemeanor, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Violating the State Sanitary Code, both violations.

The front seat passenger, James W. Casey III, age 23, from Mudmill Road in Cicero, NY, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, both class “A” misdemeanors.

Olavarria and Casey were lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center pending an arraignment.

A rear seat passenger was also charged with Violating the State Sanitary Code, a violation, for possessing synthetic marijuana. He was issued an appearance ticket and released from the scene.

