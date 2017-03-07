Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Auburn brothers

On February 23, 2017 at approximately 10:35 a.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on State Route 5 in the Town of Camillus for a traffic violation.

The driver, Brian A. Donato, 33, and passenger Charles A. Donato, 39, both from 2650 Quicksilver Street in Auburn, were found to have a large amount of crack/cocaine and drug paraphernalia both on their person and hidden within the vehicle.

Both were taken into custody and transported to SP Elbridge for processing.

Brian Donato was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, a class “C” felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree, a class “D” felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Charles Donato was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor.

Both brothers were arraigned in the Town of Camillus Court and remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center. Brian Donato was held in lieu of $2,500 cash or bond, and Charles Donato was held in lieu of $500 cash or bond.

