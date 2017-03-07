Hamilton Public Library news

Tuesday, March 14th at 10:30am – Story Time

Story Time for babies, toddlers, and their caregivers is held in the children’s story room, led by Early Childhood Educator, Hilary Virgil. Story Time for preschoolers will be held in the community room and led by guest teacher Joan Ford. Special music time to follow. Story Time is held every Tuesday from mid-September through July, unless otherwise closed for a holiday or emergency.

Thursday, March 16th from 2:30-4pm – Adult Coloring Club

Grown-ups need some Zen time too— feel free to bring your favorite materials or use some of ours. Join us for the last coloring club for the season and color, chat, and enjoy some refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Library.

Friday, March 17th from 2-4pm – Lego Fun Drop-in and Build (Ages 3+)

Feel free to stop by and build something creative by yourself or with a friend. Drop-in, Build, Create and Play!

“You all made this new resident feel welcome!” “It vibrates with knowledge, energy, and warmth!” “It is the heart of Hamilton.” “This is where the community gathers.” “It’s my home away from home.” “It’s free!” “There are fantastic librarians who are always helpful and a great array of books to check out.” “Story hour is so much fun!” “Because of all the smiling, helpful faces and the many wonderful resources available to my family!” “I get to help people learn new things they ask about and sometimes things they didn’t even know existed.” “I can play with the dolls.” “I love to see children find their favorite books.” – We’ve appreciated hearing all the many reasons you love the Hamilton Public Library! Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us and for the recent outpouring of support so many of you have expressed for continued funding of the public services we provide and the value this brings to you, your family, and our

We’ve appreciated hearing all the many reasons you love the Hamilton Public Library! Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us and for the recent outpouring of support so many of you have expressed for continued funding of the public services we provide and the value this brings to you, your family, and our community. Our staff and trustees are so very grateful for the heartfelt love and generosity we, in turn, receive from our patrons and this wonderful community!

Are you feeling inspired to join our team of librarians? We are currently offering a unique dual-position employment opportunity that might be right for you! For further details about these positions, requirements, and application instructions, please refer to the information in the employment section of our website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton.

Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available through the Library website http://midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information facebook.com/HPL.books.

The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to1pm. Please visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

