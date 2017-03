Nicole Zimmer of Chittenango on RPI’s lacrosse team

Nicole Zimmer of Chittenango 13037 is a member of the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) lacrosse team. The Biomedical Engineering major helped the Engineers to an 9-5 victory over SUNY Oneonta in Thursday’s season opener.

For specific information about Nicole, please visit the team’s roster page at http://rpiathletics.com/ roster.aspx?path=mlax and click on her name. For specific statistics on Zimmer as well as the team’s schedule, visithttp://rpiathletics.com/ schedule.aspx?path=mlax& and click on the link in the upper right corner.

