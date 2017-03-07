Second Chance opens Friday

Second Chance Thrift Shoppe raises funds for local animal rescue programs. There is a wide selection of quality general merchandise. As part of the grand reopening, there will be a special sale for the month of March of 50% off our already low prices on all holiday items, including 4thof July, Easter, Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day.

Located on route 20, 1/8 mile west of Morrisville, in the former Buzzy’s Restaurant. Open Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until mid-December. Volunteers always needed. For info, contact Gail Smith, phone (315) 480-0336 or email rsmith39@twcny.rr.com. Stop in soon. The homeless puppies and kittens will love you for it.

