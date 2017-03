Local students earn fall 2016 dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least 3 course credits during the fall 2016 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.

Samuel Stuttard, a graduate of Waterville High School, of Oriskany Falls, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2020

