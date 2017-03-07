Kallet Civic Center announces new gallery

Roman Nose,MAIS, is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma and is a photographer, photo journalist, activist, artist, actress, and cultural anthropologist. She is also a published poet and her latest book, Sweet Grass Talking, will be published by Uttered Chaos Press later this year.
She began her lifelong love of photography at the age of eight, having been gifted an old Brownie camera from her Mother. Instantly captivated by this wondrous art form she has been avidly photographing her adventures, family and friends since then. She invites you to enjoy the beauty that she endeavors to capture through her lens. An evening reception will be held for the artist on Thursday, March 9th, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. and is open to the public.
Area artists who would like to exhibit their work in the Griffing Gallery should contact Carli Rodio at oneidakallet@gmail.com. The Kallet Civic Center is located at 159 Main St., Oneida, NY 13421. Gallery hours are 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Monday through Friday, or by appointment, (315) 363-8525.
Leave a Reply