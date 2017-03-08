“Storytime & Hike” with Friends of Rogers

Friends of Rogers is proud to announce that Chobani will serve as the official presenting sponsor for “Storytime & Hike.”

The popular program – featuring stories, songs and adventure with Children’s Coordinator Jenni Larchar – is held at Rogers Environmental Education Center every Wednesday at 10:30 am, starting March 15.

While “Storytime & Hike” has been underwritten by several organizations since its inception over three years ago, this marks the first time that a corporate partner’s financial support will sustain an entire year of fundamental Friends of Rogers programming.

The top-selling brand of Greek yogurt in the United States, Chobani was launched by Hamdi Ulukaya in 2007, after his 2005 purchase of a former New Berlin Kraft Foods plant. With its corporate headquarters in Norwich, Chobani has more than 2,000 employees world-wide and was recently named number nine on Fast Company’s list of ‘The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies’.

“Chobani’s generosity to Friends of Rogers and our local communities is truly inspiring,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “This leadership support ensures that ‘Storytime & Hike’ will continue nurturing a love for the outdoors and promoting literacy among our youngest visitors and their families. We are extremely grateful for this tremendous investment in our mission.”

“Storytime & Hike” begins in the Visitor Center located off State Route 80 in Sherburne; attendees are encouraged to use the adjacent parking lot, and the building is accessible. The program is held regardless of rain, shine, or snow, so participants should wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal hours are from 10 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

