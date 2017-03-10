Magee’s legislation to award agricultural innovators passes Assembly

Assemblyman Bill Magee (D-Nelson) announced that legislation he authored to award trailblazers and leaders in New York’s agriculture and food industry, as well as businesses that market and promote New York-made products, passed the Assembly (A.4051).

“New York’s agriculture industry is thriving thanks to the many hardworking farmers and producers who are implementing new techniques and creating high-quality products, from beverages and produce to treats like ice cream and yogurt,” Magee said. “They deserve to be recognized for their efforts to put New York products front and center.”

The legislation establishes an agriculture and food awards program in the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which will work in coordination with the Department of Economic Development to present awards to New York’s farmers, agriculture and food businesses and institutions to commend their success in strengthening New York’s economy and helping create jobs.

Awards would be presented in the following categories: innovative and unique farm products developed for food, beverages or horticulture; agritourism; foods or beverages processed or manufactured from locally sourced products; retail food stores; restaurants and other food service businesses; and education, health and residential institutions.

