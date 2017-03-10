RCIL and Utica Rotary Club partner to provide college students internships

The Resource Center for Independent Living is pleased to welcome two college student interns in partnership with the Utica Rotary Club.

Liam Furman is a Junior at SUNY Poly and Justin Cortes a Sophomore at Utica College. Both students are interning at the Resource Center for Independent Living, Inc. during the 2017 spring semester.

RCIL welcomes the opportunity to mentor these students and help prepare them for a successful future.

RCIL thanks the Utica Rotary Club for providing College Students with the opportunity to work hands-on in the field with local Agencies.

Pictured from left are Maria Pavelock, Utica Rotary Rotaract Committee; Liam Furman, Intern; Larry Calabrese, Utica Rotary Club Rotaract Committee Member; Zvia McCormick, CEO of RCIL; Justin Cortes, Intern; Dominic Passalacqua, Utica Rotary Club Rotaract Committee Member and Mark Foresti, Utica Rotary Club President.

