Oneida announces City Council agenda

CITY OF ONEIDA COMMON COUNCIL
MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 109 N. MAIN ST., ONEIDA NY
COMMON COUNCIL CHAMBERS
MARCH 7, 2017
6:30 PM
_______________________________________________________________
*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
1. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from
2/21/17 meeting – 507 Stone Street
2. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from
2/21/17 meeting – 112 Madison Street
OLD BUSINESS
*Approval of minutes regular meeting 02/21/17
*Approval of Warrant No. 5
1. ADOPT LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2017: Adopt Local Law No. 2 of 2017 to amend Chapter 34 to establish a Vacant Building Registry and Maintenance Program. (Mayor)
2. RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE: Receive and place on file a letter from the Oneida American Legion Post 169 requesting that building permit late fees be waived. (Pulverenti)
3. BUDGET TRANSFER: Authorize a budget transfer to allocate funds for cover the cost of four structural engineering reports. (Wells)
4. SUMMER CONCERT AGREEMENTS: Authorize the Mayor to sign various agreements for the 2017 Summer Concerts in the Park in an amount not to exceed $3,500. (Griff)
5. AMUSEMENT DEVICE LICENSE: Approve the Amusement Device License for Quarter’s Only Vending, Watertown for machines located at the Colonial Laundromat.
NEW BUSINESS
