Oneida announces City Council agenda

AGENDA

CITY OF ONEIDA COMMON COUNCIL

MUNICIPAL BUILDING, 109 N. MAIN ST., ONEIDA NY

COMMON COUNCIL CHAMBERS

MARCH 7, 2017

6:30 PM

_______________________________________________________________

*Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

1. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from

2/21/17 meeting – 507 Stone Street

2. Pursuant to Oneida City Code Chapter 34, Article III, Unsafe Buildings – Adjourned from

2/21/17 meeting – 112 Madison Street

OLD BUSINESS

*Approval of minutes regular meeting 02/21/17

*Approval of Warrant No. 5

1. ADOPT LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2017: Adopt Local Law No. 2 of 2017 to amend Chapter 34 to establish a Vacant Building Registry and Maintenance Program. (Mayor)

2. RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE: Receive and place on file a letter from the Oneida American Legion Post 169 requesting that building permit late fees be waived. (Pulverenti)

3. BUDGET TRANSFER: Authorize a budget transfer to allocate funds for cover the cost of four structural engineering reports. (Wells)

4. SUMMER CONCERT AGREEMENTS: Authorize the Mayor to sign various agreements for the 2017 Summer Concerts in the Park in an amount not to exceed $3,500. (Griff)

5. AMUSEMENT DEVICE LICENSE: Approve the Amusement Device License for Quarter’s Only Vending, Watertown for machines located at the Colonial Laundromat.

NEW BUSINESS

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

