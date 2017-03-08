America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk raises $976,143 to fight leading health threats: heart disease and stroke

The Greater Utica Region drew a crowd of nearly 6,000walkers and runners that lined the streets Saturday, March 4. Participants helped raise $976,143 at America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk. Heartfelt thanks and congratulations goes to all of the teams and fundraisers who helped the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association work toward the mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

Special recognition goes to the 2017 top fundraiser, Albert Pylinski, raising more than$76,000 in support of the American Heart Association/American stroke Association.

Thank you for all of your support and helping us fight heart disease and stroke!

Participants may turn in money (including matching gift funds) by May 1, 2017 to receive any and all incentives, prizes, club benefits and awards. Incentives can be picked up at the American Heart Association office located at 120 Lomond Court in Utica, Monday-Friday between 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM. For more information call 315-580-3964.

During Closing Ceremonies, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association announced the winner of the Lifestyle Change Award, sponsored by Olivari Olive Oil. The criteria for the award were major changes and/or significant strides towards living a healthier life made by an individual. The 2017 Lifestyle Change recipient was heart attack survivor Catherine Pillmore.

Thank you to local Subway stores that donated more than 2,600 sandwiches for the event.

