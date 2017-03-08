Adorable adoptables need loving forever homes

Bear is a 9-year-old Alaskan Husky/Pit Bull Terrier mix. He’d like to be adopted by a family with teenage kids or older. He does not like cats and is dog selective. He is well mannered. He knows a lot of tricks like high five and kiss! Please come meet him today!

Gigi is an 1-year-old, female kitty who needs a home. She can’t wait to meet you and spend the rest of her life in her new, furever home! She’s a nice girl so please come meet her soon at the New Hartford PetSmart!

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

