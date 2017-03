LeMoyne announces December 2016 graduates and dean’s list recipients

LeMoyne College announces its December 2016 graduates, who also were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list. Among them are:

Amanda Ojugbeli of Chittenango, bachelor of science degree in biology

Miles Lawlor of Manlius, bachelor of arts degree in history

Jonathan Becker of Canastota, bachelor of science degree in business analytics, information science, and marketing

To make the dean’s list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest