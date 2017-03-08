Griffo: Senate’s measures will protect New York from cyberattacks and terrorism

State Senator Joseph Griffo today announced that measures approved by the New York State Senate would help protect New York from cyberattacks and terrorism.

The two measures recently passed by the Senate with Senator Griffo’s support would create new crimes for cyberterrorism and strengthen the state’s current laws against anyone who provides financial assistance to solicit or support any acts of terrorism.

PREVENTING CYBERATTACKS – BILLS953

As cybercrime becomes a rapidly growing threat in the modern world, New York State is especially at risk for cyberattacks because of its prominence as a global hub of international business and commerce. This bill proposes to create a new crime whenever someone maliciously uses computer technology with the intent to cause widespread financial harm or commit a larceny

offense against more than 10 people. In recent years, we’ve seen the large-scale economic and personal harm that can be caused by cyberattacks against companies like retailer Target and SONY Pictures. This law would also prohibit the use of cyberterrorism to cause mass injury or damage, or to intimidate, coerce, or influence a civilian population or government.

INCREASING PENALTIES FOR SUPPORTING TERRORISM – BILLS956

Money laundering and credit card fraud are among the biggest sources of financial support for terrorist organizations across the globe, and this bill would increase criminal penalties against anyone who solicits or provides such support for any acts of terrorism. Such a crime occurs when a person plans, prepares, carries out or aids in an act of terrorism; conceals, or escapes from an act of terrorism; or raises, solicits, collects, or provides material support or resources for terrorism.

“The threat of cyberattacks and terrorism in our nation has become the new normal of our time, and so it is incumbent upon us to always stay one step ahead of those who intend to harm the citizens and businesses of New York State,” said Senator Joseph Griffo, R-Rome. “With technology pervading nearly every aspect of our lives and economy, cyberattacks are a real danger to our state’s businesses, infrastructure and security. And unfortunately, there also exist evil or misguided people in our state who continue to look for ways to bring terroristic violence upon New York and our American interests abroad.”

Senator Griffo added, “We must target and severely punish those who support terrorists and engage in cyberattacks, and I am proud to join the Senate’s efforts to protect all New Yorkers from these attacks on the stability of our state and nation. Now, I call upon the Assembly and the Governor to stand with us in strengthening our laws in this ongoing fight against all forms of terrorism.”

These bills, sponsored by Senator Tom Croci of Long Island, will now be sent to the Assembly.

