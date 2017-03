Advertise With Us

The following students have been named to the Marist College dean's list for the fall 2016 semester: Colleen Bradley of Sherburne is a member of the Class of 2020 and is majoring in fine arts.

Kaitlynn Franey of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in communication.

Madison Gabor of Cazenovia is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in communication.

Caroline Withers of Manlius is a member of the Class of 2018 and is majoring in communication.

