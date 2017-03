Oneida Chamber to host March Business After Hours March 16

The Oneida Chamber of Commerce will host its March Business After Hours event, sponsored by Commonfund Mortgage, 210 Farrier Ave, Oneida Thursday, March 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Business After Hours is free for all Chamber members and their employees! Only $10 for non-members. Take advantage of this great opportunity to have some refreshments, catered by Cinderellas, win a door prize, and meet some new people or chat with old friends.

RSVP office@oneidachamberny.org by March 14.

