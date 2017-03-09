 
Local students earn the fall 2016 dean’s award at Colgate University

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the fall semester earn the dean’s award for academic excellence.

  • Hannah Bailey, a graduate of Chittenango High School, of Chittenango, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2020
  • Evan Cornell, a graduate of Cazenovia High School, of Cazenovia, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2019
  • Makenna Bridge, a graduate of Madison Central School, of Madison, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2020
  • Sally Langan, a graduate of Cazenovia High School, of Cazenovia, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2017
  • Noor Anvery, a graduate of Suffern High School, of Hamilton, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2017
  • Gabrielle Yates, a graduate of Cazenovia High School, of Cazenovia, is a member of the Colgate Class of 2019
