Sheriff issues St. Patty’s Day safe driving precautions

Madison County Sheriff Allen Riley announced that Madison County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start March 17 and will end March 19. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road. New York State Police, county sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will be out in force in this across the board effort to reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths.

“Drunk or impaired driving is dangerous, deadly and against the law – and it will have zero tolerance in Madison County this St. Patrick’s Day, or any other day” said Sheriff Riley. “We are giving fair warning to everyone traveling in Madison County that our law enforcement officers will be out on patrol and if you are caught driving under the influence, you will be arrested.”

The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association and funded by local STOP-DWI programs as well as the STOP-DWI Foundation and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This partnership has allowed local programs to significantly increase their enforcement and public awareness efforts. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national Holiday Season in December.

“Whether you are gathering with friends at the local pub or attending private party, if alcohol is part of the festivities, make sure you designate a sober driver to get you home safely, or contact your local taxi service for a ride home,” said Riley.

The Sheriff recommends the following easy steps to have a safe and happy St. Patrick’s Day:

Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local police.

And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive a vehicle while impaired, take the keys and help that person make other arrangements to get to where he or she is going safely.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. You can do your part to become part of the solution by downloading our FREE mobile app “Have a Plan” at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and may the luck of the Irish be with you!

For more information about Madison County STOP-DWI, visit www.madisoncountysheriff.us/stop_dwi.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

