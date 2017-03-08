Syracuse man arrested for DWI with BAC more than three times legal limit

On March 3, 2017, at approximately 11:10 p.m., State Police stopped to render aid to a possible disabled vehicle on I-90. The driver of the vehicle, Brett A. Little, 35, of Syracuse, was found to be intoxicated.

He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Syracuse, where his blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.25 percent. He was subsequently charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Little was turned over to a sober third party and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Salina Town Court March 15, 2017, at 5 p.m.

