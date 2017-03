Advertise With Us

About Us

Your news. Your voice.

Sheriff issues St. Patty’s Day safe driving precautions » Local students graduate from Clarkson University The following students graduated from Clarkson University on December 31, 2016. Charles T. Davidson of Kirkville received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in civil engineering & business minor.

Doug J. Millet of Syracuse received a bachelor of science degree in global supply chain management & project management minor.

Timothy D. Kohanski of Solvay, received a bachelor of science degree in biology Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related