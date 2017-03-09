SUNY Cortland Career and Internship Fair March 29

SUNY Cortland offers 65 different undergraduate majors including recreational studies, psychology, sports management and communication studies. There are approximately 1,200 undergraduate students’ that graduate each year. The College would like to offer fellow alumni, recruiters and those seeking employees to attend.

If you are interested in attending and meeting our students, please visit the following link to register: https://commerce.cashnet.com/careerservices

If you have any questions, feel free to contact me at 607 753-2224 orMichelina.gibbons@cortland.edu

