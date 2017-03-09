Reading Gives You Wings

The Canastota Public Library just wrapped up a silent auction of hand knitted shawls in a beautiful wingspan pattern. The shawls were created by women in the library knitter’s group and the idea was the brainchild of library employee Katrina McManus who artfully displayed the shawls during January and February. $970 was raised to support our (DPIL)-a program where Canastota children between the ages of 0 and 5 have a new, age appropriate book mailed to them each month.

We currently have approximately 315 Canastota children enrolled in DPIL and although the program is heavily subsidized by Dolly Parton’s Foundation, as a partner we are responsible for a portion of the cost. Our share is approximately $25 per child per year so we are continually fundraising to keep this program going. The program is open to any birth to age 5 child who lives in the 13032 zip code. Applications are available at the main desk of the library. The goal is to help give children a personal library, a strong interest in reading and the desire to continually learn.

My personal thanks go to everyone who knitted a wingspan shawl, everyone who bid on the shawls, the daytime Knitter’s Group who donated money and Katrina McManus for making it all happen.

