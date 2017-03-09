 
Sharf Named to Maccabi USA Open Men’s Hockey Team

Raiders’ Freshman Will Travel to Israel for the 20th World Maccabiah Games from July 4-18, 2017
 
Colgate men’s ice hockey freshman Ben Sharf (Williamsville, New York) has been named to the Maccabi USA open men’s ice hockey team for the 20th World Maccabiah Games from July 4-18, 2017, in Israel.

The World Maccabiah Games will feature 8,750 Jewish Athletes from 80 countries participating in 43 sports.

Sharf will join a roster of 22 men’s ice hockey student-athletes from around the country, featuring nine

Division I college hockey players from the 2016-17 season. He is the only student-athlete from ECAC Hockey that has been selected for the Maccabi USA men’s hockey team.

This past season, Sharf appeared in eight games for the Raiders during his freshman season. He recorded 11 shots on goal, including a season-high four against the Maine Black Bears in a 5-3 win on Oct. 29. Sharf also blocked three shots for the Raiders.

Sharf came to Colgate via The Loomis Chaffee School and the Fort McMurray Oil Barons. From 2012-15, Sharf recorded 78 points in three seasons at Loomis Chaffee behind 17 goals and 61 assists. He then played a full season of juniors with the Oil Barons in the AJHL, tallying 27 points on 11 goals and 16 assists in 55 games.

Maccabi USA aims to build Jewish pride through sports, generating the emotional intensity, high ideals and powerful camaraderie of competition. Since 1932, over 62,000 athletes have participated at the Maccabiah Games, a celebration of Jewish Strength and Solidarity.

The 20th World Maccabiah Games will take place from July 4-18, 2017, in Israel.

