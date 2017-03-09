Liberty Resources announces grand opening of Pathways Wellness Center

Pathways Wellness Center provides peer support to adults living in Madison County who may be experiencing barriers to achieving their personal wellness and recovery goals. Through hope, empowerment, modeling, and meaningful relationships, peers and volunteers offer assistance to individuals in managing the struggles of day-to-day life.

Liberty Resources Pathways program is an Office of Mental Health designated recovery center and is operated by a collection of peers and volunteers who have experienced their own life challenges. Peers assist individuals with navigating the ever-changing and complicated network of services, acquiring benefits, developing natural supports and social relationships, and achieving their life goals.

“We are excited to launch this new program to support residents of Madison County along their pathways to wellness and recovery,” says Liberty Resources Pathways Wellness Center Director Janelle Powell. “Peer connections are vital for maintaining our own wellness. By sharing our personal experiences, we are able to inspire hope and empower individuals to improve their quality of life.”

Pathways Wellness Center at 148 Main St. Oneida, will be open based on community need for adults 18 years or older who are struggling with a mental health condition. Self-referrals and walk-ins are welcome.

Referrals are also accepted from community providers, family members, or friends.

Our peers provide access to a range of resources that enables individuals to explore their personal passions, interests, and recovery needs and connect to their community. The Pathways Wellness Center also offers many wellness programs and resources, including: linkages to community resources and treatment systems; wellness recovery action planning; whole health action management; peer-run support groups & wellness activities; wellness lending library; computer access; literacy training; parenting support, and more.

For an up-to- date calendar of events and other news and resources visit PathwaysWellnessCenter.org or Facebook page. During the hours when the center is not open, a toll-free support line is available at (855) 778-1900 for 24-hour access to peer support. For 24/7 crisis services, please call the Madison County Crisis Line at (315) 366-2215.

