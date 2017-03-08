New York Fair Trial/Free Press panel planned March 10

A distinguished panel of federal and state judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys, journalists, and media lawyers will explore the interplay of First Amendment rights to attend and report on criminal trials and the Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial.

Learn about the use of video recordings on smartphones, the use of social media as evidence, and media and the law. This program combines a discussion of a hypothetical case scenario with an overview of media law.

Whe n : March 10, 2017, from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Where : New York State Bar Association, One Elk Street, Albany, or live on webcast (link available upon registration)

The program is sponsored by the New York Fair Trial/Free Press Conference, New York State Bar Association and its Committee on Media Law. There is no cost for reporters and editors, members of the New York State Bar Association and members of the Judiciary. Lunch is included. Pre-registration is required.

Moderators : Rex Smith, editor and vice president of the Times Union, and former Associate Judge Albert Rosenblatt of the Court of Appeals.

Panelists : U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino; Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr.;

Justice Thomas A. Breslin, state Supreme Court; Gary Craig, investigative reporter, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle; Michael J. Grygiel of Albany (Greenburg Traurig); Warren County District Attorney Kathleen B. Hogan; Elaine Houston, reporter/anchor, NewsChannel 13 WNYT-TV; Grant C. Jaquith, chief deputy U.S. attorney for Northern New York; Terence L. Kindlon (Kindlon Law Firm); Brendan J. Lyons, investigations editor, Times Union; Chief Administrative Judge of New York; Lawrence K. Marks; David E. McCraw, deputy general counsel, New York Times; and Mickey H. Osterreicher, president, National Press Photographers Association.

Registration:

• Journalists wishing to attend in person or via live webcast should contact Bridget Donlon at bdonlon@nysba.org or 518-487-5531.There is no charge for journalists.

• Attorneys can register online here or call 1-800-582-2452. The program offers 2 MCLE credits. Free to NYSBA members and members of the Judiciary; $150 for non-NYSBA members.

