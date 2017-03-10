Chittenango Rotary Turkey Shoot for Charity

Chittenango Rotary Club is accepting registrations for their Third Annual Turkey Shoot for Charity, to be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at the Chittenango Rod & Gun Club on Gee Road in Chittenango. No turkeys will be harmed in this event, only targets!

The cost is $100 for a team of four shooters, or $30 for an individual, which includes a printed t-shirt. The event will run from 9am to 2 pm and each shooter must be registered for a time slot.

There will be an awards ceremony at the end, with a rotating trophy going to the team with the best score, and a sporting rifle and other hunting equipment to top individual shooters.

For a registration sheet or more information, please email chittangorotary@gmail.com or call 315-687-9014 and leave a message.

All proceeds from this event will benefit local causes.

