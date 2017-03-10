Manlius National Guard Soldier Receives New Rank, New Responsibilities

Major General Anthony P. German, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Brian Baglin from Manlius, N.Y. and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division received a promotion to the rank of Major.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential.

These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov orwww.1800goguard.com.

