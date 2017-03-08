Gillibrand issues statement on Trump’s new immigration order

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today issued the following statement on President Donald J. Trump’s updated Executive Order barring immigration from six majority Muslim countries:

“President Trump’s updated Executive Order is still coldhearted, discriminatory and detrimental to our security. This order is antithetical to our American values and what the Statue of Liberty stands for. I will continue to stand with New Yorkers in opposing President Trump’s discriminatory actions that hurt families in our community and undermine our national security.”

