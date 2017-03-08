Schneiderman issues statement on Trump immigration ban

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman issued the following statement:

“Courts across the country have made clear: President Trump is not above the Constitution.

While the White House may have made changes to the ban, the intent to discriminate against Muslims remains clear. This doesn’t just harm the families caught in the chaos of President Trump’s draconian policies – it’s diametrically opposed to our values, and makes us less safe.

“My office is closely reviewing the new executive order, and I stand ready to litigate — again — in order to protect New York’s families, institutions, and economy.”

Last month, Attorney General Schneiderman filed suit against President Trump’s original immigration ban, and led a coalition of Attorneys General that opposed the ban in courts across the country.

