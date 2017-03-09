Oneida Police Department blotter

On March 1, 2017, Tina M. Finley, 36, 527 Main St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for littering in violation of the city ordinance.

On March 1, 2017, Erin E. Chesebro, 35, 209 N. Lake St., Oneida was issued traffic tickets for following too close and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.

On March 1, 2017, Ellen A. Link, 58, 248 Liberty St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a garbage violation in violation of the city ordinance.

On February 28, 2017, Desarae E. Webb, 24, 195 Madison St., was charged with two (2) counts of robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon. She was arraigned in Madison County Court and released on a supervised ROR pending further court action.

On March 2, 2017, Howard J. Bender, 32, 425 Sconondoa St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for having a junk vehicle.

On March 3, 2017, Cory B. Bickom, 42, 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct and criminal tampering in the third degree.

On March 3, 2017, Daniel Coleman III, 32, 1209 Gray Ave., Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released pending further court action.

On March 3, 2017, Richard W. Miller III, 25, 120 N. Warner St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

On March 5, 2017, Barbara J. Ottoway, 55, 785 Fyler Rd., Kirkville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On March 3, 2017, Michael W. Jones, 41, 424 Stone St., Oneida was issued a criminal summons for petit larceny.

On March 6, 2017, Jeffrey S. Tharp, 46, 248 Liberty St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for littering in violation of the city ordinance.

On March 6, 2017, Tyler W. Shoen, 19, 204 E. Hickory St., Canastota, was issued a traffic ticket for following too close and an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

On March 6, 2017, Edith M. Oakley, 48, 217 N. Lake St., Oneida was issued a traffic ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree.

On March 7, 2017, Katherine A. Joslyn, 29, 5356 Canal St., Durhamville was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On March 6, 2017, James R. Jones, 41, 424 Stone St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On March 7, 2017, Steven W. Mackay, 20, 517 Sconondoa St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

On March 8, 2017, Reannon R. Crumb, 31, 1988 Moscow Rd., Hubbardsville, was issued traffic tickets for no seatbelt and aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

On March 7, 2017, Chad R. Smith, 31, 122 Dean St., Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court action.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

