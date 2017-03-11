Sing to be shown at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library will present two free screenings of Sing (2016) on Friday, March 24th, at 3:15 pm and 6:30 pm in the Community Room.

The 3D animated musical comedy tells that story of a group of animals that enter a singing competition to help a dapper koala save his theater.

The film stars the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, Taron Egerton, and Tori Kelly.

Sing is rated PG and runs 108 minutes. Free popcorn provided.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this or other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org .

