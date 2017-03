Schneiderman announces agreement with seven more online retailers Miller issues statement on Remington Arms layoffs » Area students named to Morrisville State College president’s list Morrisville State College recently announced those students who were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Nicole Shantel of Canastota

Adam Hoornbeek of Canastota

Sarah Sevier of Cazenovia

Catherine Byrnes of Cazenovia

Brandon Key of Chittenango

Zoe Bender of Chittenango

Matthew Geers of Georgetown

Jeffery Kellish of Manlius

Alanna Ballard of Manlius

Jessica Adam of New Woodstock

Stephen Schwock of New Woodstock

Ashley Paton of Earlville

Sara Duval of Earlville

Jordyn Camp of Eaton

Derek Stroh of Eaton

Margaret Parfitt of Hamilton

Luke Marshall of Hamilton

Jack Sullivan of Hamilton

Margaret Collins of Madison

Max Sund of Morrisville

Shelby Scholefield of Morrisville

Emily Laurin of Munnsville

Stephanie Petros of Oneida

Alix Hutchins of Sherburne

Antonina Albertina of Sherburne

Pamela Powell of Sherburne

