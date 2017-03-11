«  
Area students named to Morrisville State College president’s list

Morrisville State College recently announced those students who were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a perfect 4.0 average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.

  • Nicole Shantel of Canastota
  • Adam Hoornbeek of Canastota
  • Sarah Sevier of Cazenovia
  • Catherine Byrnes of Cazenovia
  • Brandon Key of Chittenango
  • Zoe Bender of Chittenango
  • Matthew Geers of Georgetown
  • Jeffery Kellish of Manlius
  • Alanna Ballard of Manlius
  • Jessica Adam of New Woodstock
  • Stephen Schwock of New Woodstock
  • Ashley Paton of Earlville
  • Sara Duval of Earlville
  • Jordyn Camp of Eaton
  • Derek Stroh of Eaton
  • Margaret Parfitt of Hamilton
  • Luke Marshall of Hamilton
  • Jack Sullivan of Hamilton
  • Margaret Collins of Madison
  • Max Sund of Morrisville
  • Shelby Scholefield of Morrisville
  • Emily Laurin of Munnsville
  • Stephanie Petros of Oneida
  • Alix Hutchins of Sherburne
  • Antonina Albertina of Sherburne
  • Pamela Powell of Sherburne
  • Cheyenne Beach of Waterville
