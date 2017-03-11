Red Cross opening storm shelters across Western and Central New York

Volunteers providing warm places to stay, food and water, comfort and support

The American Red Cross has opened shelters across the Western and Central New York Region after high winds left thousands without power and displaced many others. Volunteers are providing residents in need with a safe, warm place to stay as well as food and water. Health Services and Disaster Mental Health volunteers are also available, and caseworkers will meet with individually with families to assess their needs.

Anyone in need of assistance can come to one of the shelters or call their local Red Cross Chapter. Shelters are currently open at the following locations:

FINGER LAKES CHAPTER (Chapter phone: 607-936-3766):

Cross Creek Church

3259 Canandaigua Road, Macedon

GREATER ROCHESTER CHAPTER (Chapter phone: 585-241-4400):

David Gantt Center

700 North Street, Rochester

WESTERN NEW YORK CHAPTER (Chapter phone: 716-886-7500):

Batavia Veterans Administration Hospital, Building 4

222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia

222 Richmond Avenue, Batavia Frontier Fire Hall

2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls

2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls Medina High School

2 Mustang Drive, Medina

The Red Cross remains in constant contact with emergency officials across Western and Central New York, and is prepared to open additional shelters and provide additional relief services as needed.

With power lines down and temperatures predicted to fall, the Red Cross encourages families to take precautions to stay safe:

Do not touch any electrical power lines

Use flashlights in the dark instead of candles to reduce fire risk

Throw away perishable food that has been exposed to temperatures higher than 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, or if it has an unusual odor, color or texture. When in doubt, throw it out!

Never use a generator inside a home. Locate unit away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App, which offers additional safety tips, as well as real-time weather alerts, shelter locations and more.

You can help people affected by disasters like home fires, power outages and countless other crises by making a donation to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-REDCROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

