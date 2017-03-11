Coffee hour at the OPL for Senior Companions

For anyone 55 years of age or older who is interested in helping senior citizens, Senior Services of InterFaith Works of CNY is hosting a Senior Companion Coffee Hour at Oneida Public Library on Wednesday, March 15, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Lori Klivak, director of InterFaith Works’ Senior Services, invites any adult 55 and over who can serve between 15 and 40 hours a week to come to the coffee hour to learn more about the Senior Companions program. The program’s goal is to help seniors to “remain independent, active and socialized.”

Volunteers with limited incomes may be eligible to receive a “tax-free stipend to cover the cost of service,” according to Klivak.

For more information about the Senior Companion program and the coffee hour, contact Terri Jennings at the InterFaith Works’ Syracuse office, 315-449-3552, ext. 110.

