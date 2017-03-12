 
  »

CazCares to host Madison County Head Start information session

CazCares and the Story Room—a Cazenovia Public Library outpost operating out of CazCares—will offer a Madison County Head Start information session on Tuesday, March 21st. Joseph Healt, a Family Support Specialist from Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, Inc., will be available 9:30 am-noon to provide general information and answer questions.

Head Start is a comprehensive child development program for children ages 3-5 and their families. The program provides a range of high quality, individualized services in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.

March 12th, 2017 | Category: Education, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  