CazCares to host Madison County Head Start information session

CazCares and the Story Room—a Cazenovia Public Library outpost operating out of CazCares—will offer a Madison County Head Start information session on Tuesday, March 21st. Joseph Healt, a Family Support Specialist from Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, Inc., will be available 9:30 am-noon to provide general information and answer questions.

Head Start is a comprehensive child development program for children ages 3-5 and their families. The program provides a range of high quality, individualized services in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.

