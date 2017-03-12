Syracuse man arrested for DWI following one-car crash

On March 2, 2017, State Police arrested Willard F. Stormes, age 21, from Syracuse, NY for DWI as a result of a property damage auto accident in the Town of Van Buren.
State Police responded to 144 Rufus Circle in the Town of Van Buren for a one-vehicle auto accident.
Stormes stated that his power steering failed in the car which made him go off the roadway. The vehicle failed to negotiate a left hand turn and subsequently went across a yard before colliding head on with a tree. Troopers determined that were two other individuals in the vehicle, however they fled the scene prior to patrols arrival. All parties were located and no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
Stormes was charged with DWI (.13% BAC), an unclassified misdemeanor, unlawful possession of marijuana and Speeding. He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Van Buren Court on March 13, 2017 at 7pm.
Leave a Reply