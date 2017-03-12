2017 Madison County Rabies Clinics Announced » Griffo votes to fight anti-Semitism by preventing state funds from supporting discrimination State Senator Joseph Griffo joined the New York State Senate this week in fighting against anti-Semitism by preventing any state funds from being used to harm Israel and other American allies. As reports of anti-Semitic threats sweep across New York and the nation, Senator Griffo, R-Rome, on Wednesday voted to pass two bills in the Senate that would firmly stand against hateful intolerance on college campuses and within organizations that discriminate against Israel. “We condemn this pattern of deplorable threats that has spread fear within the Jewish communities across our state, and New York will not turn a blind eye to such intolerance,” Senator Griffo said. “We reaffirm our commitment to work with our state and federal law enforcement agencies to hold accountable the people who perpetrate these acts of hate.” Senator Griffo added, “The tax dollars of New Yorkers must never be used to fuel the hate and intolerance that target the Jewish people, whether it’s on college campuses or within organizations that seek to discriminate against Israel. New York State is no place for the hateful acts of cowards, and I am proud to join the Senate in doing everything we can to ensure that these intolerant groups do not get a single cent of state support.” NO SUPPORT FOR DISCRIMINATORY ORGANIZATIONS

Bill S2492 would expand existing state law to prevent New York from entering into a state contract or investment with any company or entity that seeks to boycott or economically-harm Israel or other American allies. State law currently prohibits New York from directly engaging in any such international boycotts, yet the state may unknowingly and indirectly support these boycotts by providing state funds to those businesses, individuals or organizations that have a discriminatory agenda. New Jersey, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina have adopted similar laws to ensure that their taxpayers are not paying to support these entities. NO FUNDING FOR INTOLERANT COLLEGE STUDENT GROUPS

Bill S2493 would prohibit student organizations at public colleges and universities from receiving public funding if they participate in hate-speech or advocate for boycotts of Israel and American allied nations. Demonstrations, protests and discrimination by publicly funded student groups at several CUNY and SUNY campuses in recent years have targeted Jewish students and other supporters of Israel, creating an intimidating and discriminatory learning environment. The legislation would not violate free speech, but instead would merely prevent the state from financially supporting the activity of intolerant college organizations. Both bills will be sent to the Assembly. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month March 2017 (139) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)