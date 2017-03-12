Tenney votes to support 2017 Defense Appropriations Bill

Measure Appropriates $577.9 Billion for the 2017 Fiscal Year

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R—NY) voted in support of H.R.1301, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act of 2017. This measure would appropriate $577.9 billion in discretionary defense spending for the 2017 fiscal year, providing $5.2 billion more than in 2016.

“National Security is a primary role of the Federal Government, as such it is the responsibility of Congress to provide adequate funding for all defense related operations. Our vote today confirms our commitment to providing a strong national defense, while properly funding our servicemen and women who make the selfless sacrifice to bravely serve our nation.

The defense bill would also provide a total of $225 million in funding to Rome Lab, $5 million more than was required by the President this year. With the additional funding, Rome Lab will have the resources needed to continue to innovate and lead.

Additionally, the bill provides $11.1 billion in funding for the procurement of 74 new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, as well as funding for further research and development. This will provide jobs for the 22nd district as nearly 100 employees at the Lockheed Martin plant in Owego County are expected to work on the project.

As the mother of a US Marine, I understand the vital importance of ensuring that our military has the resources necessary to deter and preempt any threats to our nation and I look forward to continuing to advocate for a strong national defense and the needs of our military.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

