Central New York Diabetes Education Program Hosts “Trading Up”

The Mohawk Valley Health System’s Central New York Diabetes Education Program adult support group for those with diabetes and pre-diabetes, “Trading Up,” will host a meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. at Faxton- St. Luke’s Campus, 1676 Sunset Avenue, Utica.

New members are welcome to attend. The group provides an outlet for people to give and receive both emotional and practical support as well as to exchange information. Attendees have the opportunity to speak with others who are living similar lifestyles and dealing with the daily impact of diabetes management.

Each meeting includes the most current news and information about diabetes and provides a conversation forum between members. The topics for discussion are introduced by the group’s peer leaders.

RSVP by calling 315-624-5620. Those responding should leave their full name and telephone number.

