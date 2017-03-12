Greater Oneida Chamber names Oneida Office Supply business of the month March 2017

The Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce has named Oneida Office Supply Business of the Month for March. Under new ownership as of July 2016, Oneida Office Supply continues to carry items for every aspect of running an office…big or small. From breakroom to restroom and everything in between.

Our loyal customers have learned that most of our stock can be used around the house as well. The secret to keeping our prices low are the famous truckloads from our wholesale distributor. When we mark down prices that are already low, we are able to give amazing deals on our products.

Owner, Nancy Kinney is determined to keep the downtown business thriving by doing her best to have commonly used items in stock and ready. She also continues to offer free delivery within a 30-mile radius.

Nancy and her staff have a huge sense of community pride. They try to keep their business dealings local and hope that they lead by example when it comes to others. We want our tax revenue to stay as close to home as possible.

If you shop local and shop small, then you help your neighbor. Oneida Office Supply tries to support the community whenever they can. Nancy and her team are participating in events such as the Shop, Sip & Stroll, Holiday Scavenger Hunts and other ways to get people out and about in Oneida. Oneida has so much potential and I hope that Oneida Office Supply adds to the growth and positive atmosphere that downtown used to be. Oneida Office Supply is located at 226 Main St., Oneida, or can be reached at (315) 363-9527.

The Member of the Month program is part of an ongoing effort by the Greater Oneida Chamber of Commerce to honor a deserving member business each month for their contribution to the quality of life and economy of our community.

