Raiders Honored as a Division I National Academic Team

Colgate One of 76 Teams to be Recognized by Zag Field Hockey and NFHCA

The Colgate field hockey team has been honored as a Zag Field Hockey/NFHCA Division I National Academic Team, as announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Wednesday, March 8.

Colgate is one of 76 teams to earn the recognition in which teams had to achieve a minimum team grad point average of 3.0 during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

The Raiders were close to the top five performers of the year, earning a 3.48 team GPA. Fellow Patriot League member American was tied for fifth with a 3.56 GPA.

All seven Patriot League teams were recognized with National Academic Team recognition this season.

A total of 17 members of the 2016 squad recorded GPAs greater than 3.0 during the fall semester with two student-athletes earning a 4.0.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

