Area students named to Morrisville State College dean’s list

Morrisville State College recently announced the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours.
- Dawna Forward of Bouckville
- Tessa Peters of Bouckville
- Natalie Diable of Bouckville
- Brianna Lake of Bouckville
- Katie Madore of Bouckville
- Babur Rahman of Bridgeport
- Michael Campanaro of Canastota
- Joseph Vaccaro of Canastota
- Nicole Allen of Canastota
- Brent Grant of Canastota
- Kayleigh Coon of Canastota
- Justin Phillips of Canastota
- Austin Smith of Canastota
- Kelsey Heh of Canastota
- Amanda Coe of Canastota
- Zachary Battisti of Canastota
- Rachelle Maccarone of Canastota
- Amanda Bixby of Canastota
- Chelsea Mudge of Canastota
- Marisa Williams of Canastota
- Todd Maccarone of Canastota
- Michael Zupan of Canastota
- Autumn Mitchell of Canastota
- Byron Evans of Cazenovia
- Paige Biviano of Cazenovia
- Mitchell Majewski of Cazenovia
- Clay Fredericks of Cazenovia
- Sara Collier of Cazenovia
- Chelsea Veator of Cazenovia
- Daniel Majewski of Cazenovia
- Thalon Paul of Cazenovia
- Holly Gamlen of Cazenovia
- Cody Whiteman of Cazenovia
- Jessica Pearson of Cazenovia
- Cooper Holgate of Cazenovia
- Meghan Duke of Cazenovia
- Brooke Brown of Cazenovia
- Logan Bushneck of Cazenovia
- Dustin Hammond of Cazenovia
- Michael Mattioli of Cazenovia
- Isaiah Evans of Cazenovia
- Colleen Dougherty of Cazenovia
- Alyssa DiAngelo of Cazenovia
- Jessica Matt of Cazenovia
- Kalliope Avgenikos of Cazenovia
- Noah Nash of Cazenovia
- Leigh Clobridge of Chittenango
- Austin Toner of Chittenango
- Elyse Petersen of Chittenango
- Declan Edwardsen of Chittenango
- Benjamin Seale of Chittenango
- Cynthia King of Chittenango
- Michelle Sandford of Chittenango
- Anthony Paduano of Chittenango
- Aaron LaHart of De Ruyter
- Daniel Wood of DeRuyter
- Kimberly Turner of Earlville
- April Diaz of Earlville
- Samantha Young of Earlville
- Kyle Burgess of Earlville
- Michael Phillips of Earlville
- Terri Dailey of Earlville
- Chelsia Beaudoin of Earlville
- Benjamin Lewis of Earlville
- Karah Smith of Earlville
- Janelle Ayers of Earlville
- Paul Burns of Eaton
- Charles Ryan of Eaton
- Lauren Harris of Eaton
- Hayley Klein of Eaton
- Abbey Lewis of Eaton
- Megan Matthews of Eaton
- Talon Westman of Eaton
- Lauren Kellum of Eaton
- Jessica Ossont of Eaton
- Cloe King of Eaton
- Amanda Marshall of Eaton
- Merry Hung of Erieville
- Mary Cosenza of Erieville
- Amber Deyo of Erieville
- Levi Billy of Erieville
- John Maschi of Georgetown
- Bethany Prince-Rood of Georgetown
- Stephen Jackowski of Hamilton
- Frederick Fall of Hamilton
- Ryan McCann of Hamilton
- Lindsey Palmer of Hamilton
- David Painter of Hamilton
- Cydnee Wendt of Hamilton
- Cassandra Nicholas of Hamilton
- Andrew Holcomb of Hamilton
- Courtne Plesniarski of Hamilton
- Gregory Elliott of Hubbardsville
- Colleen Head of Madison
- Brooke Nassimos of Madison
- Victoria Hysell of Madison
- Jessica Chandler of Morrisville
- Sandra Lee of Morrisville
- Alyssa Gratien of Morrisville
- Brook Warner of Morrisville
- Adrienne Lee of Morrisville
- Zachary Badamo of Mount Sinai
- Callie Powell of Morrisville
- Molly Wagner of Morrisville
- Ousmane Barry of Morrisville
- Nicholas Christman of Morrisville
- Kirsten Krause of Morrisville
- Regina Smith of Morrisville
- Danielle Boyden of Morrisville
- Alexa Marshall of Morrisville
- Samantha Jackson of Munnsville
- Aaron Hartle of Munnsville
- Rachel Jackson of Munnsville
- Teresa Meeker of Munnsville
- Caci Day of North Norwich
- David Edmonds of Oneida
- Chelsea Marshall of Oneida
- Matthew Trudeau of Oneida
- Trent Maluchnik of Oneida
- Sara Flanigan of Oneida
- Alexandra Dailey of Oneida
- Amy Yapici of Oneida
- Matthew Hood of Oneida
- Kurtis Strong of Oneida Castle
- Ryan Renfrew of Oriskany Falls
- Nicole Legacy of Oriskany Falls
- Tyler Oaksford of Oriskany Falls
- Cassandra Neidhart of Oriskany Falls
- Casey Sykes of Oriskany Falls
- Caitlynn Adams of Sherburne
- Jordan Wenzel of Sherburne
- Alexi Taranto of Sherburne
- Morgan Boice of Sherburne
- Victoria Fry of Sherburne
- Ashley Palmer of Sherburne
- Courtney Mannix of Sherburne
- Mandi LaClair of Sherburne
- Tracy Eichler of Sherburne
- Bonnie Zbicki of Sherburne
- Joseph Visser of Sherburne
- Morgan Simpson of Sherburne
- Katelyn Stewart of Sherburne
- Nicholas Perry of Syracuse
- Honor Williams of Truxton
- Ariel Smith of Waterville
- Nicole Head of Waterville
- Jordan Anderson of West Edmeston
- Gina Medeiros of West Edmeston
- Jolene Carson of West Edmeston
