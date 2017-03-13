Raiders Honored as a Division I National Academic Team » Area students named to Morrisville State College dean’s list Morrisville State College recently announced the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve an average of 3.0 to 3.99 for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Dawna Forward of Bouckville

Tessa Peters of Bouckville

Natalie Diable of Bouckville

Brianna Lake of Bouckville

Katie Madore of Bouckville

Babur Rahman of Bridgeport

Michael Campanaro of Canastota

Joseph Vaccaro of Canastota

Nicole Allen of Canastota

Brent Grant of Canastota

Kayleigh Coon of Canastota

Justin Phillips of Canastota

Austin Smith of Canastota

Kelsey Heh of Canastota

Amanda Coe of Canastota

Zachary Battisti of Canastota

Rachelle Maccarone of Canastota

Amanda Bixby of Canastota

Chelsea Mudge of Canastota

Marisa Williams of Canastota

Todd Maccarone of Canastota

Michael Zupan of Canastota

Autumn Mitchell of Canastota

Byron Evans of Cazenovia

Paige Biviano of Cazenovia

Mitchell Majewski of Cazenovia

Clay Fredericks of Cazenovia

Sara Collier of Cazenovia

Chelsea Veator of Cazenovia

Daniel Majewski of Cazenovia

Thalon Paul of Cazenovia

Holly Gamlen of Cazenovia

Cody Whiteman of Cazenovia

Jessica Pearson of Cazenovia

Cooper Holgate of Cazenovia

Meghan Duke of Cazenovia

Brooke Brown of Cazenovia

Logan Bushneck of Cazenovia

Dustin Hammond of Cazenovia

Michael Mattioli of Cazenovia

Isaiah Evans of Cazenovia

Colleen Dougherty of Cazenovia

Alyssa DiAngelo of Cazenovia

Jessica Matt of Cazenovia

Kalliope Avgenikos of Cazenovia

Noah Nash of Cazenovia

Leigh Clobridge of Chittenango

Austin Toner of Chittenango

Elyse Petersen of Chittenango

Declan Edwardsen of Chittenango

Benjamin Seale of Chittenango

Cynthia King of Chittenango

Michelle Sandford of Chittenango

Anthony Paduano of Chittenango

Aaron LaHart of De Ruyter

Daniel Wood of DeRuyter

Kimberly Turner of Earlville

April Diaz of Earlville

Samantha Young of Earlville

Kyle Burgess of Earlville

Michael Phillips of Earlville

Terri Dailey of Earlville

Chelsia Beaudoin of Earlville

Benjamin Lewis of Earlville

Karah Smith of Earlville

Janelle Ayers of Earlville

Paul Burns of Eaton

Charles Ryan of Eaton

Lauren Harris of Eaton

Hayley Klein of Eaton

Abbey Lewis of Eaton

Megan Matthews of Eaton

Talon Westman of Eaton

Lauren Kellum of Eaton

Jessica Ossont of Eaton

Cloe King of Eaton

Amanda Marshall of Eaton

Merry Hung of Erieville

Mary Cosenza of Erieville

Amber Deyo of Erieville

Levi Billy of Erieville

John Maschi of Georgetown

Bethany Prince-Rood of Georgetown

Stephen Jackowski of Hamilton

Frederick Fall of Hamilton

Ryan McCann of Hamilton

Lindsey Palmer of Hamilton

David Painter of Hamilton

Cydnee Wendt of Hamilton

Cassandra Nicholas of Hamilton

Andrew Holcomb of Hamilton

Courtne Plesniarski of Hamilton

Gregory Elliott of Hubbardsville

Colleen Head of Madison

Brooke Nassimos of Madison

Victoria Hysell of Madison

Jessica Chandler of Morrisville

Sandra Lee of Morrisville

Alyssa Gratien of Morrisville

Brook Warner of Morrisville

Adrienne Lee of Morrisville

Zachary Badamo of Mount Sinai

Callie Powell of Morrisville

Molly Wagner of Morrisville

Ousmane Barry of Morrisville

Nicholas Christman of Morrisville

Kirsten Krause of Morrisville

Regina Smith of Morrisville

Danielle Boyden of Morrisville

Alexa Marshall of Morrisville

Samantha Jackson of Munnsville

Aaron Hartle of Munnsville

Rachel Jackson of Munnsville

Teresa Meeker of Munnsville

Caci Day of North Norwich

David Edmonds of Oneida

Chelsea Marshall of Oneida

Matthew Trudeau of Oneida

Trent Maluchnik of Oneida

Sara Flanigan of Oneida

Alexandra Dailey of Oneida

Amy Yapici of Oneida

Matthew Hood of Oneida

Kurtis Strong of Oneida Castle

Ryan Renfrew of Oriskany Falls

Nicole Legacy of Oriskany Falls

Tyler Oaksford of Oriskany Falls

Cassandra Neidhart of Oriskany Falls

Casey Sykes of Oriskany Falls

Caitlynn Adams of Sherburne

Jordan Wenzel of Sherburne

Alexi Taranto of Sherburne

Morgan Boice of Sherburne

Victoria Fry of Sherburne

Ashley Palmer of Sherburne

Courtney Mannix of Sherburne

Mandi LaClair of Sherburne

Tracy Eichler of Sherburne

Bonnie Zbicki of Sherburne

Joseph Visser of Sherburne

Morgan Simpson of Sherburne

Katelyn Stewart of Sherburne

Nicholas Perry of Syracuse

Honor Williams of Truxton

Ariel Smith of Waterville

Nicole Head of Waterville

Jordan Anderson of West Edmeston

Gina Medeiros of West Edmeston

Gina Medeiros of West Edmeston

Jolene Carson of West Edmeston

