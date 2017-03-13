Syracuse man arrested on multiple felonies after resisting arrest and fleeing in vehicle

On Thursday, March 9, 2017, at approximately 9:24 a.m., a State Police investigator responded to Balkan Beverage located at 1 General Motors Drive in Syracuse regarding a former employee being arrested on Grand Larceny charges for using the company’s gas card without authority totaling over $8,000.

When the investigator attempted to arrest Deondre L. Glenn, he began to resist and a struggle ensued. Glenn was able to break free and flee on foot into an awaiting vehicle. The investigator notified 911 with a description of the car and the suspects. Shortly after, Liverpool Police Chief Donald Morris spotted the vehicle in the Village of Liverpool. When the suspects refused to pull over, a short chase ensued. Chief Morris and Onondaga County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle to the Candlelight Lane Apartments in Clay where Glenn and the driver were both taken into custody.

Glenn, 23, from 607 Hiawatha Blvd in Syracuse, NY was charged with the following:

Assault 2nd degree, a class “D” felony

Burglary 3rd degree, a class “D” felony

Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class “D” felony

Resisting Arrest, a class “A” misdemeanor

Brigitte D. Linder-Hannah, 22, from 14 Candlelight Lane in Clay, NY was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree, a class “A” misdemeanor. Linder-Hannah was the driver of the vehicle that Glenn jumped into after he resisted arrest.

State Police were assisted by the Village of Liverpool Police Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

