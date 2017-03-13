State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II announces death of Trooper Brian S. Falb

New York State Police Superintendent George P. Beach II is saddened to announce the death of Trooper Brian S. Falb.

On March 13, 2017, Falb passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack Sept. 11, 2001. Following the events of that day, Falb was assigned to New York City to aid in the search and recovery efforts.

Falb entered the State Police in May of 1998 and served with the State Police for 18 years. He served as a trooper in Troop B for his entire career, his latest assignment with the Traffic Incident Management Team.

He is survived by his wife and their children.

